Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $58.93

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.93.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $531,626. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $38,817,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 60.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after acquiring an additional 665,106 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 133,149.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 528,603 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

