Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Price Target at C$36.88

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Saputo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAP opened at C$31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.83.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

