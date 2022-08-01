Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Price Target at C$36.88

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.
SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Saputo Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SAP opened at C$31.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$24.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.83.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Saputo
In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Stories
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.