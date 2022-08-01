Analysts Set Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT at $158.71

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.57.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,250,000 after purchasing an additional 273,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $140.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

