Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $79.88

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics
In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ DNLI opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.67.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
