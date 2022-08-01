Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $79.88

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,462 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $34.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

