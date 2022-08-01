ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

ANA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $3.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

