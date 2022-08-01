ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ams-OSRAM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Trading Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.