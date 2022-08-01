Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.92, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.33%.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

