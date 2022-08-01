Americana Partners LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $539.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.66 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.70 and its 200 day moving average is $562.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

