Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.77 and a 200-day moving average of $235.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

