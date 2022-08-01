Americana Partners LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.13. The stock had a trading volume of 81,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,107. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day moving average is $205.01. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

