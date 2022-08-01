Americana Partners LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 175.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in Intuit by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 45,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,078,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $453.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.08 and a 200-day moving average of $447.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.