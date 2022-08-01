Americana Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.61. The stock had a trading volume of 239,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690,819. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.03.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

