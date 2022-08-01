American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Up 4.4%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. 38,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,766,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Insider Transactions at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,941.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $49,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,666. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.