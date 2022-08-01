American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in American International Group by 5,873.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American International Group by 3,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 583,174 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $51.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

