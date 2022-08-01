American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.53 billion.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $153.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.
American Express Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in American Express by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.