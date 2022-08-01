American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.25-$9.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.13 billion-$52.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.53 billion.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $153.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,104,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,415,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in American Express by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

