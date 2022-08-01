American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Bought by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.39% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDG. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

FDG stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.66.

