Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sells $21,592.76 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) VP Sam D. Brown sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $21,592.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 117,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,297. The stock has a market cap of $723.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

