Altimmune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,981 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 243% compared to the average volume of 869 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $122,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 957,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 481.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321,900 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 243,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ALT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. 64,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,437. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $559.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

