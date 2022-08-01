Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Allen Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 8.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $116.64 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

