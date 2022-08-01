Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading 13.8% Higher This Week

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $39.49 million and $5.66 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00615729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.