Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -3.34.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Articles

