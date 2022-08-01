Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance
Shares of AHPI stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -3.34.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
