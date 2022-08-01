Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up to $21.91

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $22.73. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 3,165 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.
Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Read More
