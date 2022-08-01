Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up to $21.91

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $22.73. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 3,165 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

