Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.22.

ALLE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,213. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allegion by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $168,938,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,817,000 after purchasing an additional 636,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,338,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

