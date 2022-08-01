Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $629.00 million-$629.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.38 million.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.54. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $108.99 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.67.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

