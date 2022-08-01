Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.60. 2,733,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.70. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alkermes news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,671.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,869 in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alkermes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

