Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,729. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,869. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,779,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,121,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $56,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

