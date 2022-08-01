Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Short Interest Update

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 22,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,626,000 after purchasing an additional 828,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,556,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN remained flat at $13.99 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 141.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

