Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.38-$8.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.40.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $165.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.