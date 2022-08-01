Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.38-$8.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $165.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

