Alchemix Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $36.10 or 0.00154143 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $53.80 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.56 or 0.99991639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00130538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,666,444 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,153 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

