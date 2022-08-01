Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.42

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 335266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

