Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lessened by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 892.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $74,998,000 after acquiring an additional 564,910 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 516.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,105 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

AKAM opened at $96.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

