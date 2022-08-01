Aire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $153.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

