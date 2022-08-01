Aire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

