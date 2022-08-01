Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in AON by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in AON by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AON by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $285.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.43.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

