Aire Advisors LLC Purchases 10,938 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 565,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 131,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

