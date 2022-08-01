Aire Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $99.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

