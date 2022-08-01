Aire Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $248.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.83.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

