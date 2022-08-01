Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $116.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

