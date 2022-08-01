Aire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Newmont by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Newmont Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,660,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

