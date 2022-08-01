Aire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,866 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,419,000 after purchasing an additional 516,137 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,363,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,589,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $107.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $102.14 and a 1-year high of $194.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

