Aire Advisors LLC Buys 512 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $16,701,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Boeing by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $165.11 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day moving average is $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

