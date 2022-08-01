Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($185.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €104.88 ($107.02) on Thursday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of €101.04 and a 200 day moving average of €105.94.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.