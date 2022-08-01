Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $248.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

