Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.84 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 60.4% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Gartner by 509.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $265.48 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $271.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

