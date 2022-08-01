Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 43,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,457 shares of company stock worth $14,097,936. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

ABT stock opened at $108.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.