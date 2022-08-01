Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS opened at $47.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

