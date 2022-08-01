Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,387,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 488.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares in the company, valued at $45,786,750.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,385,834.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,476 shares of company stock worth $4,972,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

