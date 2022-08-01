Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 252.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $158.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

