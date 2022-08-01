Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 59,193 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,193 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of RealReal worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after buying an additional 1,817,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,725,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after buying an additional 831,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

RealReal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealReal Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.