Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,770 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 214,809 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 317.8% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

